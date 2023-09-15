One-China principle not to be infringed on: Chinese UN ambassador

Xinhua) 11:01, September 15, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- In response to the recent clamoring by the Taiwan authorities for so-called participation in the United Nations and their distortion of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, Zhang Jun, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said Thursday that the one-China principle shall not be infringed on.

Recently, the Taiwan authorities, in collusion with some external forces, again clamored for so-called Taiwan's participation in the United Nations and asked to reinterpret UN General Assembly Resolution 2758. This is yet another political farce staged by separatist forces for "Taiwan independence" and some anti-China forces newsjacking the opening of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, he said in a statement.

The so-called Taiwan's participation in the United Nations is an utterly false narrative, said Zhang.

First, there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government of China. The United Nations is an inter-governmental organization composed of sovereign states. As a province of China, Taiwan has no basis, reason, or right whatsoever to participate in the United Nations and its relevant agencies, he said.

Second, upholding the one-China principle, the government of the People's Republic of China previously had made proper arrangements for the Taiwan region's participation in the World Health Assembly and the International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly. However, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan have been stubbornly pushing for "Taiwan independence" and refused to accept the 1992 Consensus, thus erasing the political foundation for such arrangements. The responsibility lies solely with the DPP authorities, he said.

Third, the one-China principle is a general consensus of the international community and is consistent with the basic norms of international relations. At present, 182 countries around the world have established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China on the basis of the one-China principle. By clamoring for so-called Taiwan's participation in the United Nations, the DPP authorities and some external forces are seeking to create "one China, one Taiwan" or "two Chinas." This is a blatant violation of the basic norms of international relations, he said.

UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 adopted in 1971 was a fundamental solution to the issue concerning China's representation in the United Nations. The resolution recognizes the representatives of the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations. The resolution expelled the "representatives" of the Taiwan authorities from the place which they had unlawfully occupied. Ever since then, the United Nations' position on this issue has been crystal clear and consistent, always upholding the one-China principle and always abiding by Resolution 2758, he said.

To the DPP authorities and some external forces, Zhang said: UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 is not to be misinterpreted, the one-China principle is not to be infringed on.

"We will continue to uphold the basic principles of peaceful reunification and One Country, Two Systems, work for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and resolutely thwart attempts of 'Taiwan independence' and external interference," said Zhang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)