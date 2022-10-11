One-China principle anchor of stability across Taiwan Strait: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:30, October 11, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The one-China principle is what underpins peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

"We are willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification, but we will never leave any room for 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities," Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing.

The current tension across the Taiwan Strait is rooted in the fact that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities have been stubbornly adhering to the separatist position of "Taiwan independence," and colluding with external forces to constantly make provocations, which seriously undermines the important foundation of peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, Mao said.

Mao said the Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

When the one-China principle is followed, cross-Strait relations would improve and develop. However, deviation from the one-China principle will lead to tension and turbulence in cross-Straits relations, Mao said.

