UN reiterates support for one-China principle

(People's Daily App) 10:42, August 04, 2022

The United Nations is guided by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 from 1971 on one-China, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said on Tuesday in response to a question about tensions surrounding the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Cheng Ming)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)