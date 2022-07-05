One-China principle basic norm in international relations, established international consensus: MFA

July 05, 2022

The one-China principle is a basic norm in international relations and an established international consensus, China said on Monday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing in response to a representative of Palau on Friday slamming the UN for blocking Taiwan delegates from attending the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon.

“Based on the one-China principle, Taiwan has no right to attend as a delegation the activities of the UN and its special agencies and those of intergovernmental international organizations limited to sovereign countries,” Zhao said. “This is the third time that I have answered this question. The Taiwan authorities have tried several times to make an issue out of this. Is it because they are proud of the way they tried to wedge into the conference?”

There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, the ministry spokesperson reiterated. The one-China principle is a basic norm in international relations and an established international consensus, he asserted.

“The one-China principle and the consensus will not change just because certain countries have endorsed and emboldened the Taiwan authorities,” Zhao said.

The failure of the Taiwan authorities to get into the conference was “inevitable,” he said. “Such a disgraceful act only exposes themselves to international ridicule,” Zhao said.

