China launches four meteorological satellites

Xinhua) 14:09, January 06, 2024

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying four meteorological satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Jan. 5, 2024. The satellites, belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, were launched at 7:20 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent four meteorological satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday.

The satellites, belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 7:20 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.

They will be mainly used to provide commercial meteorological data services.

It was the 25th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets.

