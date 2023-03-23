We Are China

China sends four meteorological satellites into space

Ecns.cn) 16:30, March 23, 2023

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation with four satellites blasts off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

The satellites will be mainly used to provide commercial meteorological data services.

