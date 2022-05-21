China launches three low-orbit communication test satellites

Xinhua) 09:31, May 21, 2022

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying three low-orbit communication test satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 20, 2022. The three communication satellites were launched at 6:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent three low-orbit communication test satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Friday.

The three communication satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 6:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.

These satellites will carry out tests and verifications of in-orbit communication technologies.

The launch marked the 421st flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

