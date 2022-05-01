Home>>
China launches new satellites
(Xinhua) 09:16, May 01, 2022
A Long March-11 rocket carrying the Jilin-1 Gaofen series satellites blasts off from a platform in the East China Sea, April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Yu Jisong)
NANTONG, Jiangsu, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent five satellites into planned orbit from a platform in the East China Sea at 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time).
The Jilin-1 Gaofen series satellites were launched by a Long March-11 carrier rocket and have successfully entered their planned orbit.
They will provide commercial remote sensing data services for sectors including land resource survey, urban planning and disaster monitoring.
The launch marked the 418th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
