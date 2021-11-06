We Are China

China launches new remote sensing satellites

Xinhua) 13:43, November 06, 2021

XICHANG, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched three new remote sensing satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday.

The satellites, belonging to the Yaogan-35 family, were launched at 11:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

This launch marked the 396th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

