China launches four satellites by a Long March-2D rocket

Xinhua) 13:34, June 11, 2021

A Long March-2D rocket carrying four satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, June 11, 2021. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China sent four satellites into planned orbits from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province Friday.

The satellites were launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 11:03 a.m. (Beijing Time).

This was the 373rd flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.

