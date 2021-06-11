Home>>
China launches four satellites by a Long March-2D rocket
(Xinhua) 13:34, June 11, 2021
A Long March-2D rocket carrying four satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, June 11, 2021. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)
TAIYUAN, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China sent four satellites into planned orbits from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province Friday.
The satellites were launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 11:03 a.m. (Beijing Time).
This was the 373rd flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.
