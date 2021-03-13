China launches new satellites to survey electromagnetic environment

A Long March-4C rocket carrying the fourth group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 13, 2021. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The fourth group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites were sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:19 a.m. (Beijing Time) Saturday.

The satellites were carried by a Long March-4C rocket and have entered their planned orbits.

The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests.

It was the 363rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.