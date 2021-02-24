Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
China launches new satellites to survey electromagnetic environment

(Xinhua)    13:51, February 24, 2021

A Long March-4C rocket carrying the third group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Feb. 24, 2021. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The third group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites were sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:22 a.m. (Beijing Time) Wednesday.

The satellites were carried by a Long March-4C rocket. It was the 361st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the launch center said.

Having entered their planned orbits, the satellites will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests.

China launched the first and second Yaogan-31 satellite groups on April 10, 2018 and Jan. 29 this year, respectively.

