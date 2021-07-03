Home>>
China launches five new satellites
(Xinhua) 13:47, July 03, 2021
TAIYUAN, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China sent five satellites into planned orbits from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province on Saturday.
The satellite Jilin-1 01B, Xingshidai-10 and three Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D satellites were launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 10:51 a.m. (Beijing Time).
This was the 376th flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.
