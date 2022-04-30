Home>>
China launches new satellites
(Xinhua) 15:38, April 30, 2022
NANTONG, Jiangsu, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent five satellites into planned orbit from a platform in the East China Sea at 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time).
The Jilin-1 Gaofen series satellites were launched by a Long March-11 carrier rocket and have successfully entered their planned orbit.
They will provide commercial remote sensing data services for sectors including land resource survey, urban planning and disaster monitoring.
The launch marked the 418th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese scientists produce glucose, fatty acids with carbon dioxide
- China, Pacific Island countries partner for tackling climate change
- Most foreign firms view China as main strategic market: trade council
- Chinese premier holds phone conversation with Norwegian PM
- China reiterates call for peace between Russia, Ukraine through talks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.