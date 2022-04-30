Chinese premier holds phone conversation with Norwegian PM

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday held a phone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store at the latter's request.

Li said that Norway is an important partner of China in North Europe and relations between the two countries enjoy a profound foundation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Norwegian King Harald V held a successful meeting in 2018, vigorously pushing forward the development of China-Norway relations, Li noted.

China stands ready to work with Norway to treat each other with mutual respect and equality, consolidate political mutual trust, and deepen win-win cooperation, to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties, he said.

Li pointed out that China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Norway in such fields as economy and trade, tackling climate change, green technologies and environment protection, and to expand imports of competitive agricultural and fishery products from Norway.

He expressed the hope that the two sides will bolster cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and improving global health, and enhance communication on multilateral affairs in the UN Security Council.

Li called on the Norwegian side to work together for an early conclusion to the negotiations on a free trade agreement and a double taxation avoidance agreement, in order to send positive signals to the world and keep global supply chains stable.

China, he said, will continue to open its door wider, and is committed to deepening bilateral and multilateral international cooperation.

For his part, Store said Norway and China enjoy close and profound relations, and the two countries maintain sound economic and trade cooperation and in-depth communication at the UN Security Council and other multilateral occasions.

Norway has long adhered to the one-China policy and is ready to deepen cooperation with China in fields including green economy, marine economy and climate change, strengthen people-to-people exchanges and expand cooperation between businesses, Store said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. Li elaborated on China's principled position.

