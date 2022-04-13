Home>>
Chinese, Russian party officials hold talks on inter-party exchanges
(Xinhua) 09:48, April 13, 2022
BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee talked with Boris Gryzlov, chairman of the Supreme Council of the United Russia party on Tuesday via video link. They had indepth exchange of views on inter-party exchange and cooperation and other issues of common concern.
