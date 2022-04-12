Russia "in favor" of continuing negotiations with Ukraine: Russian FM
Photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Lavrov said that Moscow will never play a subordinate role in the current world order.
MOSCOW, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Moscow prefers to continue its negotiations with Kiev.
Despite Ukraine's inconsistency and tendency to reject its own proposals, Russia prefers to continue the negotiation process, said the minister during an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The Russian top diplomat further explained that Moscow will be patient and persistent throughout the negotiations, however, will never play a subordinate role in the current world order.
"Russia, with its history ... its traditions, is one of those countries that will never occupy a subordinate position. We can only be members of the international community on equal terms, under conditions (that guarantee) the indivisibility of security," Lavrov said, adding that these principles were agreed upon and then ignored by the West.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese envoy calls for end to Ukraine conflict to spare women, children from violence
- Crisis in Ukraine could slash global trade growth by half in 2022: WTO
- BOJ cuts view on regional economies in Japan amid Ukraine uncertainty, rising commodity costs, COVID-19
- World Bank projects Ukraine's economy to shrink by 45 pct this year
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine bans all imports from Russia
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.