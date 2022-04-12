Russia "in favor" of continuing negotiations with Ukraine: Russian FM

Xinhua) 08:36, April 12, 2022

Photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Lavrov said that Moscow will never play a subordinate role in the current world order.

MOSCOW, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Moscow prefers to continue its negotiations with Kiev.

Despite Ukraine's inconsistency and tendency to reject its own proposals, Russia prefers to continue the negotiation process, said the minister during an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian top diplomat further explained that Moscow will be patient and persistent throughout the negotiations, however, will never play a subordinate role in the current world order.

"Russia, with its history ... its traditions, is one of those countries that will never occupy a subordinate position. We can only be members of the international community on equal terms, under conditions (that guarantee) the indivisibility of security," Lavrov said, adding that these principles were agreed upon and then ignored by the West.

