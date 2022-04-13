Chinese embassy celebrates 45th anniversary of China-Jordan diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:53, April 13, 2022

AMMAN, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Jordan on Tuesday held an online reception to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Jordan.

Addressing the reception, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said China-Jordan friendship has been growing stronger with time since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1977.

The two countries have worked together to safeguard their national sovereignty and security while promoting economic and social development, which is considered a model of co-existence between countries with different civilizations and governmental systems, he noted.

The past 45 years have witnessed the fruitful achievements of mutually beneficial cooperation, the ambassador said, adding that China has become Jordan's second-largest trading partner and two-way investment is growing rapidly.

The cooperation in the fields of Chinese language teaching, human resources training and tourism cooperation have forged closer people-to-people ties, he said, adding the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic reflected the deep friendship between the two countries.

In his speech, Jordanian Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Al Kasby thanked China for its long-term support and assistance to Jordan in infrastructure construction, public health, education and other fields.

He said he looked forward to more bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

