Iconic China-gifted bridge opens in Manila

April 06, 2022

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the unveiling of the China-gifted Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila, the Philippines on April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

MANILA, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte led the unveiling of an iconic China-gifted bridge that connects two busy districts in Manila City on Tuesday.

"I thanked, and with gratitude, the People's Republic of China for the confidence and for being a partner in enhancing key infrastructure projects in our country," Duterte said at the unveiling ceremony.

Despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duterte said China remained devoted to connecting people and places by completing the bridge.

"In doing so, our people are given a chance to experience economic growth and enhance productivity. Our nation is working together towards greener, more sustainable, and climate change resistance infrastructure," Duterte said.

The Philippine leader hoped that "present and future generations will enjoy enhanced mobility and connectivity through the innovative physical integration."

As a modern state-of-the-art bridge connecting two busy districts in Manila City, the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is one of the two China-gifted bridges under the "Build, Build, Build" program. With a total length of 680-meter, the project involves the construction of a four-lane 70-meter long and 21.65-meter wide basket-handle tied steel arch bridge connecting Metro Manila's busiest districts.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said the new bridge is the 16th government-to-government project completed between China and the Philippines since Duterte came to power in 2016.

Huang said the bridge is another milestone for the synergy between China's Belt and Road Initiative and the "Build, Build, Build" program of the Duterte administration.

"For the time to come, surely more cooperation projects would be harvested, bringing more benefits to the people," Huang added. He stressed the need to "further cherish regional peace and stability, and value the hard-earned momentum of our relations" amid the turbulent global situation.

"China and the Philippines are good neighbors and close friends. From the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge, we can see our cooperation fruits and the bright future of our relations," Huang said.

Philippine Public Works Acting Secretary Roger Mercado said the bridge can cater to 30,000 motorists daily. It also has a sidewalk for pedestrians and joggers separated by safety railings and a marked lane for bikers to encourage the non-motorized mode of transport.

The new bridge that illuminates at night is expected to be a new landmark and tourism attraction for those seeking a picturesque view of Manila.

Befitting its handle steel design, Mercado said the iconic structure, dubbed "the friendship bridge," will remind the Philippines' close ties with China.

The first of the two projects, the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, which connects the cities of Makati and Mandaluyong, was completed in 2021. The four-lane bridge caters to 50,000 motorists daily.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C, front) talks with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian (2nd L, front) during the unveiling of the China-gifted Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila, the Philippines, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

