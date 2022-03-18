Xi stresses joint China-U.S. efforts for world peace, tranquility

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States must not only guide their relations forward along the right track, but also shoulder their share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi made the remarks in a video call with U.S. President Joe Biden at the latter's request.

Noting the international landscape has experienced new major developments since their first virtual meeting last November, Xi said the prevailing trend of peace and development is facing serious challenges, and the world is neither tranquil nor stable.

"The Ukraine crisis is not something we want to see," Xi said.

The events again show that countries should not come to the point of meeting on the battlefield. Conflict and confrontation are not in anyone's interest, and peace and security are what the international community should treasure the most, he added.

"As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and the world's two leading economies, we must not only guide the China-U.S. relations forward along the right track, but also shoulder our share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility," Xi said.

