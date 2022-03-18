China to stick to dynamic zero-COVID approach: official

Xinhua) 21:05, March 18, 2022

A medical worker registers information for a resident to conduct nucleic acid test at a community of Jiutai District in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Boyu)

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China will stick to the dynamic zero-COVID approach as the line of defense against the epidemic at the moment, a Chinese health official said Friday.

It represents a perfect example of how China honors its commitment to putting the people and human life above all else, and the biggest contribution it has made to the global COVID-19 fight, said Wang Hesheng, deputy head of the National Health Commission.

The goal of this approach is to bring the epidemic under control in the shortest possible time with a minimum cost to society. The essence of the approach is swift response and targeted prevention and control, he told a press conference.

