China's weekly road logistics price index flat

Xinhua) 22:32, March 13, 2022

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index came in flat last week, industrial data showed.

The index stood at 1,003.22 points in the week ending March 11, almost the same level as the previous week, announced a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The demand for road logistics was generally stable, and the transport capacity was sufficient, said the federation. It predicted that the index might fluctuate slightly or recover for a bit.

