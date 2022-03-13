Home>>
China Telecom expects profit surge in 2021
(Xinhua) 20:58, March 13, 2022
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China Telecom, one of the country's leading telecom giants, expected its net profit surge in 2021 amid the efforts in digital transformation and technological innovation.
Net profit attributable to shareholders for the firm is expected to rise by 23 to 25 percent year on year in 2021, said a statement it filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The company's business revenue is forecast to climbed 10 to 12 percent year on year during the period.
By the end of last year, the company's mobile phone service users reached 372 million, within which over 50 percent used 5G services. The number of its cable broadband users neared 170 million in the same period.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- China, India hold 15th corps commander level meeting
- China maintains world's largest manufacturing hub for 12 consecutive years
- German golden lady Anna-Lena Forster praises China's efforts in para-sports
- Chinese vice premier urges strict measures to stem COVID infection in shortest time
- Chinese firms to put on strong show at MWC 2022, indicating focus on European market
- Chinese FM holds phone talks with French president's diplomatic counselor
- Snow scenery across China
- Sri Lanka aims to boost imports from China, Japan, Middle East
- China kicks off Year of Tiger with 'full confidence, courage and optimism'
- MIIT opposes FCC's revoking of China Unicom license
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.