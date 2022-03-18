China, Cambodia agree to hold balanced, fair position on Ukraine situation

Xinhua) 23:18, March 18, 2022

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Friday agreed to hold a balanced and fair position on the Ukraine situation and make positive efforts to promote peace talks.

The two leaders made the remarks when exchanging views on the Ukraine situation during a phone conversation.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)