Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely

Xinhua) 11:00, March 18, 2022

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- A temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Friday morning.

Prior to this, 15 temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have returned to China safely.

