Zelensky urges Germany to provide more support

Xinhua) 09:28, March 18, 2022

BERLIN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on Germany to take a leadership role in providing more support for his country.

While addressing the German parliament via video, Zelensky called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide more support.

Disappointed by its failure to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Zelensky said Ukraine is still seeking access to the European Union.

At a press conference in March, Scholz made clear that Germany and NATO will not play an active role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding that his government would use all diplomatic means for "a joint way out of this crisis."

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)