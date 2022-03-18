Home>>
Zelensky urges Germany to provide more support
(Xinhua) 09:28, March 18, 2022
BERLIN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on Germany to take a leadership role in providing more support for his country.
While addressing the German parliament via video, Zelensky called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide more support.
Disappointed by its failure to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Zelensky said Ukraine is still seeking access to the European Union.
At a press conference in March, Scholz made clear that Germany and NATO will not play an active role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding that his government would use all diplomatic means for "a joint way out of this crisis."
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Putin, Erdogan discuss Russia-Turkey ties, Ukraine
- Erdogan renews proposal to bring Putin, Zelensky together
- Russia demands U.S. disclose information on biolabs in Ukraine
- German companies report supply chain problems due to Ukraine crisis
- Victories of anti-fascist war should be respected, upheld: Chinese spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.