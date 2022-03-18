Home>>
Putin, Erdogan discuss Russia-Turkey ties, Ukraine
(Xinhua) 08:47, March 18, 2022
MOSCOW, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral cooperation and the Ukrainian crisis during a phone conversation on Thursday.
The leaders positively assessed the recent talks between their foreign ministers and voiced support for the further development of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement.
They also exchanged views on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, and Putin briefed Erdogan about the Moscow-Kiev peace talks.
Erdogan thanked Putin for the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Ukraine and the safe exit of ships with Turkish cargo from Russian ports in the Sea of Azov.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukraine, Russia may agree on peace deal within week and half: Ukrainian presidential advisor
- Israeli cargo plane carrying gear to build field hospital in Ukraine departs
- In pics: Ukrainians at Warsaw Central Railway Station
- Zelensky, Macron discuss France's support for Ukraine over phone
- Chinese envoy calls for efforts to prevent humanitarian crisis of larger scale in Ukraine
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.