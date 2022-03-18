Putin, Erdogan discuss Russia-Turkey ties, Ukraine

Xinhua) 08:47, March 18, 2022

MOSCOW, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral cooperation and the Ukrainian crisis during a phone conversation on Thursday.

The leaders positively assessed the recent talks between their foreign ministers and voiced support for the further development of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

They also exchanged views on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, and Putin briefed Erdogan about the Moscow-Kiev peace talks.

Erdogan thanked Putin for the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Ukraine and the safe exit of ships with Turkish cargo from Russian ports in the Sea of Azov.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)