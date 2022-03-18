Israeli cargo plane carrying gear to build field hospital in Ukraine departs

Xinhua) 08:29, March 18, 2022

JERUSALEM, March 17 (Xinhua) -- A cargo plane with 17 tons of equipment to build a field hospital in western Ukraine departed from Israel's coastal city Tel Aviv on Thursday, Israeli officials said.

The destination of the Israeli flag carrier El Al's cargo is Poland, where the equipment will be transported to the Ukrainian city of Mostyska to construct a hospital, the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israeli medical teams will depart next week, the ministry said.

"The hospital will provide care to the many war refugees and will include a delivery room, and wards for adult and pediatric. The medical assistance will include also laboratory and imaging capabilities (X-ray), and will use remote technologies connected with the Sheba Hospital in Israel," the statement read.

The Israeli cabinet allocated on Monday about 21 million new shekels (about 6.4 million U.S. dollars) to build the hospital, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office.

