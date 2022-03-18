German companies report supply chain problems due to Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 08:40, March 18, 2022

BERLIN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The majority of German companies have reported disruptions to supply chains and logistics as a result of the Ukraine crisis, the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday. Around 60 percent of companies in Germany have been affected, DIHK said.

Even before the conflict in Ukraine began, 84 percent of German industrial companies had reported medium to severe supply problems at the beginning of the year, according to DIHK.

Reduced earnings and rising costs, as well as longer waiting times were the most common problems associated with price increases and delivery problems.

Medium-sized industrial companies in particular were under pressure, said DIHK vice president Ralf Stoffels. The companies were receiving fewer primary products, and only at very high prices.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)