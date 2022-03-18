China vows adherence to dynamic zero-COVID approach

March 18, 2022

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China will stick to the dynamic zero-COVID approach as the line of defense against the epidemic at the moment, a Chinese health official said Friday.

It represents a perfect example of how China honors its commitment to putting the people and human life above all else and the biggest contribution made to the global COVID-19 fight, said Wang Hesheng, deputy head of the National Health Commission (NHC).

The goal of this approach is to bring the epidemic under control in the shortest possible time with a minimum cost to society. The essence of the approach is swift response and targeted prevention and control, he told a press conference.

"According to analyses and assessments by experts, this wave of global COVID-19 outbreak is still at a high level and will not end soon," Wang said.

China will continue to face a situation where Omicron-dominated infections may occur in multiple locations simultaneously. It means epidemic control will be even more serious and complex, added Wang, citing analyses.

In response to recent cluster infections in multiple regions of China, Wang said the NHC and the national administration of disease prevention and control, in conjunction with relevant authorities, have strengthened guidance on COVID-19 prevention and control for major affected regions.

In compliance with the principle of "early detection, early reporting, early quarantine, and early treatment," prevention and control work is conducted strictly and earnestly, with measures to be more efficient and targeted, he said.

"We want to bring local outbreaks under control as soon as possible and create a favorable environment for people's lives and economic and social development," he said.

Jiao Yahui, a senior NHC official, told the same press conference that the newly-revised COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment program does not mean prevention and control will ease in China.

The revised program should achieve maximum effect with minimum costs through more science-based and accurate measures, Jiao said.

According to the program, asymptomatic cases and those with mild symptoms, for instance, will go to designated quarantine facilities instead of hospitals.

"This does not mean they will be left uncared. There will be medical staff at the facilities," she said.

Jiao urged local health departments to enforce prevention and control measures as attentively as before.

