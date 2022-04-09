China's top legislator holds talks with Nepali parliament speaker

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Agni Sapkota, speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives, via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Friday held talks via video link with Agni Sapkota, speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives, calling for further enhancement of bilateral relations.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China stands ready to work with Nepal to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries to benefit both the nations and their peoples.

Li called on the two countries to further enhance political mutual trust, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns.

On deepening cooperation on COVID-19 response, and on medical and health issues, Li said China is willing to continue to provide aid within its capacity to help Nepal improve its conditions with regard to disease prevention and control, as well as health care.

Li called on China and Nepal to jointly build the Belt and Road to a high quality standard, deepen cooperation on trade and investment, industrial parks, energy and electricity, ports and clearance. He called for the steady promotion of the trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, and the expansion of communications in fields including tourism and culture.

On cooperation in the multilateral sphere, Li said the two countries should jointly safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law, actively support and participate in the Global Development Initiative, and promote the implementation of the UN's 2030 sustainable development agenda.

Underscoring that China's friendly policies are open to all parties and people of Nepal, Li expressed the hope that the legislative bodies from China and Nepal will enhance friendly communication at different levels, share legislation and supervision experience in areas including education, rural revitalization and environmental protection. He also called for the timely approval, amendment and implementation of laws that are beneficial to the development of bilateral relations.

Sapkota said Nepal is resolute on adhering to the one-China policy and won't allow any force to use Nepali territory to carry out any anti-China moves. Nepal is grateful for China's important aid in areas including the COVID-19 response. In addition, the Nepali parliament stands ready to work with the NPC to enhance friendly exchanges and promote further development of bilateral relations.

