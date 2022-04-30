We Are China

Chinese mainland reports 1,410 new local COVID cases, 1,249 in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:39, April 30, 2022

Residents line up for nucleic acid testing at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 1,410 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,249 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

Of all the newly reported local confirmed cases, 1,013 were previously identified as asymptomatic infections.

