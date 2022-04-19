Xining takes measures to ensure living supplies amid COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:17, April 19, 2022

Citizens line up to check out at a supermarket in Chengxi District of Xining City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 18, 2022. Local authorities have taken measures to ensure supplies and meanwhile they set up teams to purchase and distribute living supplies for residents in the controlled communities amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A citizen shops at a supermarket in Xining City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 18, 2022. Local authorities have taken measures to ensure supplies and meanwhile they set up teams to purchase and distribute living supplies for residents in the controlled communities amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Staff members work at a supermarket in Xining City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 18, 2022. Local authorities have taken measures to ensure supplies and meanwhile they set up teams to purchase and distribute living supplies for residents in the controlled communities amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Citizens shop at a supermarket in Chengxi District of Xining City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 18, 2022. Local authorities have taken measures to ensure supplies and meanwhile they set up teams to purchase and distribute living supplies for residents in the controlled communities amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Citizens shop at a supermarket in Xining City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 18, 2022. Local authorities have taken measures to ensure supplies and meanwhile they set up teams to purchase and distribute living supplies for residents in the controlled communities amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Staff members deliver living supplies for residents of a community in Chengxi District of Xining City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 18, 2022. Local authorities have taken measures to ensure supplies and meanwhile they set up teams to purchase and distribute living supplies for residents in the controlled communities amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Citizens shop at a supermarket in Xining City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 18, 2022. Local authorities have taken measures to ensure supplies and meanwhile they set up teams to purchase and distribute living supplies for residents in the controlled communities amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A staff member works at a supermarket in Chengxi District of Xining City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 18, 2022. Local authorities have taken measures to ensure supplies and meanwhile they set up teams to purchase and distribute living supplies for residents in the controlled communities amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

