Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic
SHANGHAI, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported 1,931 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15,698 local asymptomatic carriers on Thursday, according to the municipal health commission.
On Thursday, 11 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Shanghai, of which the average age was 84 and the oldest was 94. All the deceased had serious underlying health conditions such as coronary heart disease and uremia.
As of midnight Thursday, the city had 160 COVID-19 patients in severe condition and 24 in critical condition receiving treatment in designated hospitals, according to the commission.
Shanghai will spare no effort to treat these patients, rolling out measures such as allocating more medical resources and coordinating experts to carry out consultation and guidance on intractable cases, the commission said.
