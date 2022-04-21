International student composes song to cheer Shanghai in fight against COVID-19

(People's Daily App) 14:06, April 21, 2022

Retno Mustikawati, an international student at Shanghai University, composed A Song for China to cheer up Shanghai in its battle against the COVID-19 resurgence. The song reflects international students’ love and blessings for Shanghai, their second home. Click on it and feel her love.

(Video source: Shanghai University; Compiled by Chen Rui)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)