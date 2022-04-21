Shanghai International Circuit converted to makeshift hospital

Ecns.cn) 13:28, April 21, 2022

Aerial view photo shows a makeshift hospital converted from the Shanghai International Circuit to aid the fight against resurging COVID-19 in east China's Shanghai, April 20, 2022. Located at Jiading district, the hospital has a capacity of 14,000 beds. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

