Staff members deliver supplies to residents in Shanghai
A staff member unloads supplies for residents in a community of Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2022. The spread of the epidemic in communities has been effectively contained in China's Shanghai, the municipal health commission told a press conference Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
A staff member transports supplies for residents in a community of Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Staff members carry supplies for residents in a community of Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
A staff member delivers supplies to residents in a community of Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Staff members load supplies for residents onto a pedicab in a community of Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
