Staff members deliver supplies to residents in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:08, April 21, 2022

A staff member unloads supplies for residents in a community of Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2022. The spread of the epidemic in communities has been effectively contained in China's Shanghai, the municipal health commission told a press conference Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A staff member transports supplies for residents in a community of Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2022. The spread of the epidemic in communities has been effectively contained in China's Shanghai, the municipal health commission told a press conference Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Staff members carry supplies for residents in a community of Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2022. The spread of the epidemic in communities has been effectively contained in China's Shanghai, the municipal health commission told a press conference Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A staff member delivers supplies to residents in a community of Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2022. The spread of the epidemic in communities has been effectively contained in China's Shanghai, the municipal health commission told a press conference Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Staff members load supplies for residents onto a pedicab in a community of Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2022. The spread of the epidemic in communities has been effectively contained in China's Shanghai, the municipal health commission told a press conference Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)