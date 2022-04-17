We Are China

Shanghai: 3,238 local confirmed, 21,582 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:08, April 17, 2022

Medical workers work in a COVID-19 testing lab in east China's Shanghai, April 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

China's economic hub Shanghai reported 3,238 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 21,582 local asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

