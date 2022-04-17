Home>>
Shanghai: 3,238 local confirmed, 21,582 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:08, April 17, 2022
Medical workers work in a COVID-19 testing lab in east China's Shanghai, April 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)
China's economic hub Shanghai reported 3,238 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 21,582 local asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.
