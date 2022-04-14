Shanghai goes all out to treat 9 severe COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:24, April 14, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The municipal health commission of Shanghai said Thursday that the city currently has nine COVID-19 cases in severe condition since the resurgence of the epidemic in March.

Eight of the severe cases are older people aged between 70 and 93, the commission said, adding that all of them had high-risk factors such as serious underlying diseases, and none of them were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shanghai has bolstered medical treatment, carried out multidisciplinary expert consultations, and devised individualized treatment plans for each severe case, said Wu Qianyu, an official with the commission.

Wu added that the city will pay close attention to the health conditions of those patients and do the utmost to treat each one of them.

