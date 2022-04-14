In pics: makeshift hospital transformed from newly-built science center in Shanghai
Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows a view of a makeshift hospital transformed from a newly-built science center in east China's Shanghai. More than 600 people have worked around the clock to transform a newly-built science center into a makeshift hospital with a capacity of more than 1,080 beds, in an effort to help contain the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the metropolis. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Engineers work on transportation and cleaning robots at a makeshift hospital transformed from a newly-built science center in east China's Shanghai, April 13, 2022. More than 600 people have worked around the clock to transform a newly-built science center into a makeshift hospital with a capacity of more than 1,080 beds, in an effort to help contain the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the metropolis. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
An engineer works on a transportation robot at a makeshift hospital transformed from a newly-built science center in east China's Shanghai, April 13, 2022. More than 600 people have worked around the clock to transform a newly-built science center into a makeshift hospital with a capacity of more than 1,080 beds, in an effort to help contain the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the metropolis. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
