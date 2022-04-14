Makeshift hospital put into use to aid Shanghai's fight against resurging COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:32, April 14, 2022

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows personal items prepared for patients at a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)