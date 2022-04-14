U.S. CDC extends transportation mask order on rise of COVID-19 cases

People wearing face masks walk past a subway train in Chicago, the United States, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

The CDC cited the spread of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant in its decision to extend the mask requirement. The subvariant now makes up more than 85 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

LOS ANGELES, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday the mask order remains in effect for public transit while the agency assesses the potential impact of the rise of COVID-19 cases.

"In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time," the agency said in a statement.

The mask order, which was set to expire on April 18, will run through May 3.

