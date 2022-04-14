Online platform ensures supplying necessities to residents amid epidemic resurgence in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:22, April 14, 2022

Staff members sort and pack the ordered groceries at the outlet division of Meituan Maicai in east China's Shanghai, April 12, 2022.

Over 30 staff members of the online grocery platform Meituan Maicai, living and working at the outlet division located at Yixian Road of Shanghai, busy themselves preparing supplies for the residents.

They are engaged in sorting and packing the ordered groceries before the items are delivered to the customers by couriers.

During the recent epidemic resurgence, an average of more than 3,000 orders are handled by their division on a daily basis, which is three times the usual business volume.

This outlet is capable of supplying necessities to the surrounding residential communities within three kilometers. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A staff member sorts the ordered groceries at the outlet division of Meituan Maicai in east China's Shanghai, April 12, 2022.

Supervisor Wu Renhua (L) and a staff member do rapid antigen tests at the outlet division of Meituan Maicai in east China's Shanghai, April 12, 2022.

Staff members have breakfast at the outlet division of Meituan Maicai in east China's Shanghai, April 12, 2022.

A staff member sorts and packs the ordered groceries at the outlet division of Meituan Maicai in east China's Shanghai, April 12, 2022.

Supervisor Wu Renhua checks online orders in the early morning at the outlet division of Meituan Maicai in east China's Shanghai, April 12, 2022. Around 1,400 online orders have been placed within ten minutes from 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A deliveryman takes online orders at the outlet division of Meituan Maicai in east China's Shanghai, April 12, 2022.

