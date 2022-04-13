Home>>
Pic story: delivery company's efforts in Shanghai's fight against COVID-19
(Xinhua) 17:08, April 13, 2022
Cai Xiaobing (R), Fuquan branch manager of the delivery company YTO Express, helps a deliveryman load goods in east China's Shanghai, April 9, 2022. Cai Xiaobing is the branch manager of the delivery company YTO Express in Fuquan, Changning District, east China's Shanghai. Since early April, Cai has led his team to work around the clock to ensure delivery. They are now delivering daily supplies for about 2,000 households in several communities. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese scientists find molecular pathway for critical COVID-19 cases
- Shanghai Customs improves efficiency amid COVID-19 resurgence
- Shanghai upholds differentiated COVID-19 containment measures
- Chinese mainland reports 1,500 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 1,678 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.