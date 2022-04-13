Pic story: delivery company's efforts in Shanghai's fight against COVID-19

Xinhua) 17:08, April 13, 2022

Cai Xiaobing (R), Fuquan branch manager of the delivery company YTO Express, helps a deliveryman load goods in east China's Shanghai, April 9, 2022. Cai Xiaobing is the branch manager of the delivery company YTO Express in Fuquan, Changning District, east China's Shanghai. Since early April, Cai has led his team to work around the clock to ensure delivery. They are now delivering daily supplies for about 2,000 households in several communities. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

