1,678 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:22, April 13, 2022
BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,678 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.
According to the commission, 26,408 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland on Tuesday.
A total of 141,898 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Tuesday, according to the report.
