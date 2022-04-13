Shanghai launches classified management of city areas to contain COVID-19 spread
Children play at a community in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, April 12, 2022. Shanghai has divided the whole city into areas belonging to three categories as part of targeted efforts to overcome a local COVID-19 resurgence. It has designated 7,624 closed-off management areas, 2,460 restrictive control areas and 7,565 prevention areas, according to a press conference held on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)
