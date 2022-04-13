Photo story: 78-year-old volunteer on frontline of Shanghai's fight against COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:22, April 13, 2022

Wei Gang (R) speaks with a staff member in the office of neighborhood committee at a residential area in Baoshan District of Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2022. Wei Gang, 78, is a volunteer working on the frontline of Shanghai's fight against the COVID-19.

Wei Gang devoted himself to volunteering after his retirement in 2004. Although he was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and experienced a difficult period of fighting against the disease, he continued the volunteer work as soon as his condition improved. In recent years, Wei has led a mediation team to help solve more than 400 neighborhood disputes.

After a resurgence of COVID-19 hit Shanghai, Wei Gang volunteered to help his neighborhood committee on anti-epidemic works. "Cancer didn't beat me down, and COVID-19 won't either." (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Wei Gang (L) speaks with a staff member in the office of neighborhood committee at a residential area in Baoshan District of Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2022.(Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Wei Gang (L) registers information to make a pass for a resident who requires emergency treatment at a residential area in Baoshan District of Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Wei Gang answers a phone call from residents in the office of neighborhood committee at a residential area in Baoshan District of Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Wei Gang (L) explains epidemic control policy to a resident at a residential area in Baoshan District of Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2022.(Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Wei Gang broadcasts tips to residents at a residential area in Baoshan District of Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Wei Gang answers a phone call from residents in the office of neighborhood committee at a residential area in Baoshan District of Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

