Pic story: resident joins community volunteer team amid COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai

Xinhua) 17:09, April 12, 2022

Shi Zhongliang deals with his own work after returning home from the volunteer service in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022. Shi Zhongliang, a resident of Qibao Township, Minhang District of Shanghai, now renders his service as a volunteer in his community. His residential community has been under closed-off management since March 18 due to the resurgence of COVID-19. Soon after that, Shi joined the community volunteer team spontaneously organized by the residents from the same community. The team, with only seven members from the start, has grown as big as 40 within a month. Shi and his teammates are mainly responsible for delivering the living materials purchased online by the residents. To ensure the safety of the supplies before delivery, the volunteers disinfect every parcel. And the delivery work usually takes them about ten kilometers' shuttling in the neighborhood on a daily basis. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Shi Zhongliang (2nd R) loads the disinfected living materials onto a cart for delivery in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Shi Zhongliang (R) sprays disinfectants on the protective gear of his teammate in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Shi Zhongliang sprays disinfectants on the parcels temporarily stored at the entrance of his residential community in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Shi Zhongliang sprays disinfectants on the newly-arrived living materials in the evening in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Shi Zhongliang (L) receives parcels from a deliveryman and puts them onto a shelf for temporary storage at the entrance of his residential community in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Shi Zhongliang (L) delivers parcels for residents under temporary closed-off management in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Shi Zhongliang (R) sprays disinfectants on newly-arrived parcels at the entrance of his residential community in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Shi Zhongliang (R) sprays disinfectants on newly-arrived parcels at the entrance of his residential community in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

