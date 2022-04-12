Home>>
Lockdown lifted in some residential areas in Shanghai
(Ecns.cn) 14:36, April 12, 2022
A security guard verifies the temporary passes of residents in a community in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
Shanghai began implementing a three-zone epidemic control system on Monday that categorizes communities based on the level of COVID-19 infections, which will allow some residents restricted movement.
