Lockdown lifted in some residential areas in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 14:36, April 12, 2022

A security guard verifies the temporary passes of residents in a community in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

Shanghai began implementing a three-zone epidemic control system on Monday that categorizes communities based on the level of COVID-19 infections, which will allow some residents restricted movement.

