Makeshift hospital put into use to aid Shanghai's fight against resurging COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:08, April 12, 2022

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Staff members work to convert the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Staff members work to convert the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Staff members work to convert the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Staff members work to convert the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Staff members work to convert the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.

On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)