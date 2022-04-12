Makeshift hospital put into use to aid Shanghai's fight against resurging COVID-19
Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The NECC, also known as the "auspicious four-leaf clover," is being converted into the largest makeshift hospital in the city.
On April 9, part of the makeshift hospital converted from the No. 3 exhibition hall of the NECC was put into use to aid the megacity's fight against resurging COVID-19. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
